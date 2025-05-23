VROMI Infrastructure Department Announces Road Marking Schedule

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of VROMI Infrastructure Department hereby announces the upcoming schedule for thermoplastic road markings as part of the ongoing Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024.

Work continues this evening, Thursday May 22nd on Walter A. Nisbeth Road, where crews from the Windward Road Infrastructure will apply thermoplastic reflector markings to delineate lanes and improve guidance for drivers. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow signage during the process.

Next, the project progresses to Welfare Road, with work scheduled from Monday, May 26th through Sunday, June 1st 2025.

On Wednesday evening, June 1st work will commence on A. TH. Illidge Road starting near to SOL Gas Station.

This project phase will be done overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to avoid peak traffic hours, drivers should expect minor delays with no road closures necessary or plan alternative routes through:

Walter A. Nisbeth Road- Cannegieter Street for inbound and outbound traffic.

Welfare Road- Windsor Road for vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout to destinations between Tropicana Casino, Megaplex, and Domino’s Pizza must use the Causeway.

Traffic going to and from the Cay Bay neighborhood please use Windsor Road.

and lastly A.TH. Illidge Road detour through Guadeloupe Road for Arch Road.

The use of thermoplastic materials ensures long-lasting, high-quality markings that will significantly improve traffic safety and road aesthetics on the island. Thermoplastic reflector paint provides high visibility, durability, quick application, and long-lasting markings. It improves road safety, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances the overall appearance of roads.

The Ministry appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during these operations. Motorists are urged to observe temporary signage, reduce speeds in work zones, and follow instructions from on-site personnel.

The VROMI Infrastructure Department remains dedicated to upgrading Sint Maarten road network to ensure safety and efficiency for all road users.

For ongoing updates and more information on this project, please stay connected through the Government’s official communication channels.