Vote for contenders Appeltjes van Oranje Fifty projects in the running for Oranje Fonds prize

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As of today, people can vote for which social organization deserves an Appeltje van Oranje. Ten organizations from the Caribbean are contenders. They are organizations that are active in Curacao, Aruba, Sint Maarten and Saba. Voting is possible until May 28th via stem.oranjefonds.nl, where an overview of all candidates can be found. Oranje Fonds awards three Appeltjes van Oranje annually to social organizations that matter to others.

Indispensable Links

The theme of this edition of the Appeltjes van Oranje is Indispensable Links. Organizations that are indispensable in their village, district, city or neighbourhood could enrol themselves. Oranje Fonds is looking for organizations which notice gaps, which register that something is missing in the environment and which provide a solution. That is why they are indispensable; indispensable for those they support, but also indispensable for the governments and partners they work with. With their approach, they build a bridge between the municipality, (care) institutions, other volunteer organizations and the people who need their support, which means they have more impact.

Ten-day voting period and pitch day

Via the special voting website, people can vote for one of fifty candidates throughout the kingdom of the Netherlands. The public determines which organization with the most votes qualifies directly as a nominee. The other candidates present themselves to each other and to a jury in June during a pitch day. The jury ultimately determines which nine organizations will also receive a nomination. Of these ten nominees, three will receive an Appeltje van Oranje in October.

Appeltjes van Oranje

Oranje Fonds awards the Appeltjes van Oranje, the prize for initiatives that matter, annually. The prize rewards three initiatives that are committed to an inclusive, involved society. Initiatives that are unique, creative and meaningful and have been active for at least two years are eligible. An Appeltje van Oranje gives an organization appreciation for their work and dedication. The theme of the Appeltjes changes every year.

The prize consists of a bronze statue designed and made by Princess Beatrix and a sum of 25,000 euros. This money can be spent freely within the objective of the winning initiative. Every year, Queen Máxima awards the three Appeltjes van Oranje at Paleis Noordeinde. More information: www.oranjefonds.nl/appeltjes