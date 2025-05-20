Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to discuss the escalating state of crime, the deteriorating conditions at the Point Blanche Prison, and the vulnerable state of the Justice Ministry

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 20, 2025.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of Justice on the escalating state of crime, the deteriorating conditions at the Point Blanche Prison, and the vulnerable state of the Justice Ministry (IS/1050/2024-2025 dated May 16, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP F.A. Lacroes and MP L.C.J. Lewis

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx