Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding an update on the technical issues delaying the ratification and publication of the 2025 National Budget

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 8, 2025.

The Public meeting, which was originally scheduled for April 9, 2025, but was postponed, will be convened on Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Update from the Minister of Finance on the technical issues delaying the ratification and publication of the 2025 National Budget (IS/655/2024-2025 dated February 27, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP D.T.J. York, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP F.A. Lacroes and MP L.C.J. Lewis

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx