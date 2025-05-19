TWO supports legislation for private employment agencies in Sint Maarten with a grant of Cg 368,550

Philipsburg – The Temporary Employment Organization (TWO) has awarded a grant of Cg 368,550 to the government of Sint Maarten for the revision of legislation and improvement of regulations for private employment agencies operating on the island. This project is crucial in the commitment of TWO as part of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations to support good governance, economic resilience and the reform of the labor market in Sint Maarten.

This initiative falls under Measure E.3 of the Country Package for Sint Maarten, which aims to reduce illegal employment and promote fair labor practices, particularly in the employment of foreign workers. The funding will support technical assistance for in-depth research, stakeholder consultations, and the drafting of improved legislation.

Purpose of the grant

The grant will finance a comprehensive review of existing legislation, in particular the Landsverordening AB 2013, GT nr. 841 and research into the functioning of private employment agencies and their role in the labour market. The project will also look at the involvement of stakeholders, including companies, representatives of employment agencies, foreign workers and government agencies. It will also examine the development of legislative amendments to strengthen labour protection and improve compliance.

Strong first step

According to the Head of the Department of Labor, Selby Philip: “This assessment and reform are a strong first step in trying to ensure legislative compliance and worker security, while ensuring that being compliant is the path of least resistance to follow.”

Expected Outcomes

The outcomes of the project will contribute to a transparent, better-regulated employment agency sector, in alignment with international standards such as the ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention No. 181. The improved regulatory framework will enhance worker protections and ensure businesses operate within the boundaries of the law.

Project timeline and oversight

The project began in September 2024 and will conclude by December 2025. The Ministry of VSA is responsible for implementation, with technical oversight provided by its Labour Department. The TWO will monitor the project’s progress through interim and final reporting, in accordance with the subsidy conditions under article 9 of the Mutual agreement on partnership for reform.

Centering protection of worker’s rights

Managing Director of Tackling Law, Carla Vlaun confirmed: “The project remains firmly on track, with internal milestones being met in accordance with our workplan. By year-end, we plan to present the draft legislation that not only reflects the Government of Sint Maarten’s labor policy priorities, but also integrates comparative best practices and stakeholder-driven solutions centering the protection of worker’s rights.”

Sint Maarten’s Liaison TWO: “We are pleased to support Sint Maarten in its efforts to modernize labor legislation and promote a culture of compliance. This initiative reflects the spirit of cooperation embedded in the Country Packages and underscores our shared responsibility to protect the dignity and rights of all workers.”