 Two Individuals Sustain Injuries in Fire Incident at Old Post Office Parking Lot

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Just before 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2025, personnel from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), Fire Department, and Ambulance Services were dispatched to the old Post Office parking lot on De Brot Street following reports of a fire and injured persons.

Upon arrival, first responders encountered an adult male and female. The male victim had sustained burn injuries to his lower extremities, while the female victim was reported to have sustained undetermined injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that both individuals had been residing in an abandoned bus parked at the location and were reportedly cooking when the incident occurred.

Both victims received medical attention on the scene from paramedics and were subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire inside the bus. Detectives and forensic personnel are actively investigating the cause of the incident.