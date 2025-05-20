The Spectrum Support Box Launches “The Connected Parenting Series” Workshop in Partnership with Minister of VSA, Richinel Brug

This initiative is part of the 2025 Mental Health Awareness Month Activities : “It’s OK Not 2 B OK” Campaign

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month 2025 and under the theme “It’s OK Not 2 B OK”, The Spectrum Support Box, in partnership with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, proudly announces the launch of The Connected Parenting Series—a 4-week educational workshop designed to empower and support parents and caregivers of children with special needs.

This interactive workshop will equip participants with practical tools to foster healthier relationships with their children, manage behaviors with confidence, and better understand developmental and emotional challenges. It is especially geared toward families with children in early childhood, primary school, or those with additional support needs.

Workshop Highlights Include:

Practical tools for behavior management

Effective communication techniques

Understanding special needs and emotional regulation

Support for parents’ well-being and resilience.

Certificate of Completion awarded to participants.

Event Details:

Start Date: June 12th, 2025.

Location: Government Building

Schedule: Every Thursday (1 session per week)

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Registration Deadline: June 6, 2025

Certificate Provided

Limited Spots Available – Early registration is highly encouraged

Register Now: Scan the QR code or visit www.tssboxconsultancy.com

Minister Brug emphasized the importance of participation, stating, “I encourage maximum involvement from our community. This initiative is an opportunity for us all to learn, grow, and gain the tools we need as parents to cope and support one another as we build a more resilient society.”

Join us as we foster stronger families, deepen understanding, and create a more inclusive and supportive community—one family at a time.