The Institutional Strategic Plan 2025–2028 of the IDAC will strengthen the safety and modernization of civil aviation

Santo Domingo. – With enthusiasm and a firm commitment to excellence, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) officially presents its Institutional Strategic Plan (PEI) 2025–2028, conceived as a key instrument to reinforce operational safety and maintain the leadership it holds in aviation in the region.

The referred plan constitutes a roadmap in which the strategic and programmatic guidelines are established that will guide the management of the governing body of civil aviation in the Dominican Republic over the next four years.

“This plan is not just a technical document; it is a declaration of principles and an institutional commitment to operational safety, sustainability, and technological innovation in the aeronautical sector,”

expressed Igor Rodríguez Durán, General Director of the IDAC, during the official presentation of the plan.

Through the PEI 2025–2028, the IDAC will drive deep transformations in the context of supervision, regulation, and modernization of Dominican civil aviation, promoting management aligned with international standards of excellence and national development goals.

The Institutional Strategic Plan 2025–2028 has been the result of a participatory, transparent, and methodologically rigorous process, in which collaborators from administrative and technical areas, as well as various interest groups linked to the aviation sector, were integrated, explains Rodríguez Durán.

The implementation of the PEI occurs in a strategic context for Dominican aviation, marked by three recent milestones: the update of Law 491-06 of Civil Aviation, the IASA audit by the FAA, and the signing of the Open Skies Agreement with the United States. Events that

represent a significant boost for the country’s air connectivity, the regional positioning of the sector, and the attraction of new investment opportunities.

The plan has been developed in accordance with the new methodology established by the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPyD) for strategic instruments of the public sector, ensuring its alignment with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 2030 and the Government Plan 2024–2028.

Likewise, this plan complies with the main international standards in civil aviation set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other specialized agencies, integrating initiatives aimed at the transformation and modernization of the sector.

“With this plan, we reaffirm our responsibility to lead the development of a modern, efficient, and sustainable civil aviation. We deeply thank each collaborator, technician, and strategic ally who contributed their knowledge and commitment in this transformative process,” emphasized Rodríguez Durán.