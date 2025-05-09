The Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry of Parliament to meet with the Minister of TEATT to continue discussions regarding agriculture on Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry (CAFAH) of Parliament will be meeting on May 9, 2025.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on May 5, 2025, will reconvene on Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Update by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication regarding agriculture on Sint Maarten

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx