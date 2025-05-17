Temporary Suspension of Rights and Privileges at Pointe Blanche Prison as of May 18

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison and House of Detention, Mr. S. Carty, has officially issued a decision to temporarily suspend certain detainee rights and privileges, effective Sunday, May 18, 2025. This decision follows the serious incident that took place on May 14, 2025, involving a riot and a subsequent fire that caused considerable damage to prison infrastructure and disrupted operations at the facility.

Acting in accordance with Articles 31 and 32 of the Prison Regulation (Gevangenismaatregel), the Director has determined that the current conditions within the prison require urgent and decisive action to restore safety, order, and the normal functioning of operations. As such, all detainee rights and privileges related to visitation, recreation, group activities, and external communications (except where essential to legal proceedings) will be suspended until further notice. This measure applies to all detainees, regardless of their classification or location within the facility.

This temporary suspension is not disciplinary in nature but is a precautionary and operational measure aimed at stabilizing the situation and facilitating the safe recovery of essential services and infrastructure. Detainees will be informed immediately when conditions allow for a phased or complete reinstatement of these privileges.

Under the Prison Regulation, the Director is empowered to take such measures when serious disturbances occur or are imminent within the institution. Article 31 authorizes the Director to deviate from rights granted to individual detainees if it is deemed strictly

necessary for institutional safety or order. Article 32 extends this authority further in cases of widespread or serious incidents, allowing the Director to suspend or restrict rights of all persons within the institution for a maximum of three consecutive 24-hour periods. The Director is required to notify the Minister of Justice and the prison service management of such decisions without delay.

Should the emergency situation continue beyond the initial 72-hour period, only the Minister of Justice holds the authority to extend the suspension, in increments of up to an additional 72 hours each time.

The Ministry of Justice and relevant supervisory bodies have been duly informed of this action. The Director has emphasized that the decision is driven solely by the need to

safeguard both detainees and staff during this emergency and restore a safe and functional correctional environment as swiftly as possible.

The events of May 14 had a great impact on the safety and stability of the prison. The Director’s decision, though difficult, is necessary to restore order and safety. It underscores a clear commitment to lawful, proportionate action in the interest of all detainees, staff, and public safety.

Further updates will be provided by the prison administration as the situation evolves. The cooperation and understanding of all involved are requested as the facility works toward full stabilization.