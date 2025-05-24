Home Headlines & Top Stories Symposium Better Data for Better Decision-making in Focus

Symposium Better Data for Better Decision-making in Focus

15
Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten Hon. Marinka Gumbs

 

CBCS symposium on Statistics and Research in Sint Maarten    

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On May 21, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten  (CBCS) hosted its second symposium for this year, with a specific focus on Sint Maarten. The  Better Data, Better Decisions’’ symposium placed particular emphasis on the role and  importance of data, especially balance of payments statistics, used by the CBCS for research,  economic analysis, and policymaking in the monetary union. Through its research, the CBCS  aims to foster dialogue and collaboration with the academic community, its regional  counterparts, and other key stakeholders.

Small countries often face challenges in collecting accurate and reliable statistics due to limited  resources, capacity constraints and vulnerability to external shocks. Sint Maarten is no exception.  Compounding this for Sint Maarten is the open border with Saint Martin, which adds further  complexity to building a robust and comprehensive statistical system.  

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon Dr. Luc Mercelina in the middle Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten Hon. Marinka Gumbs and Minister of TEAT of Sint Maarten Hon. Grisha Heyliger – Marten.

The symposium’s purpose, therefore, was threefold. First, to raise awareness of the importance of  data and statistics for the CBCS’s work and core tasks. Second, to present findings from its  empirical work on Sint Maarten, such as the country’s performance in terms of foreign direct  investment inflows and regional integration. And third, to engage with the public in a meaningful  exchange that will help the CBCS improve the quality and relevance of both its statistics and its  research. 

The program featured presentations and panel discussions, with participants representing the  government, the business community, and other stakeholders with an interest in improving the  country’s data landscape. 

In keeping with the spirit of regional integration and better statistics, a highlight of the event was  the presence of representatives of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), including its  governor, as well as the regional director of the Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer  (IEDOM), to share their experiences and participate in the dialogue.

This was the second in a series of research-focused symposiums scheduled for this year. In  January, the CBCS hosted the first symposium in Curaçao, which addressed the critical role of  government in the economy. Later this year, in November, the CBCS will host the annual Monetary  Studies Conference of the Caribbean Economic Research Team, comprising countries of the  Caribbean Community (CARICOM). During this conference, researchers from across the  Caribbean will come together to share insights on critical and timely economic topics. 

Member of Parliament Hon. Lyndon Lewis and Hon. Veronica Jansen – Webster

In the meantime, the CBCS is actively working to improve the availability and quality of Sint  Maarten’s data landscape through collaboration with key stakeholders and enhancing the  compilation of its balance of payments statistics. The CBCS is also in discussions with IEDOM on  ways to exchange information and data to better measure cross-border flows and GDP. 

In addition, the CBCS aims to strengthen local collaboration with Sint Maarten’s Department of  Statistics (STAT) and other key stakeholders to improve not only trade statistics but also real sector  data, such as national accounts and inflation figures in the interest of Sint Maarten.  

The presentations delivered during the symposium are available on the website of the CBCS:  https://www.centralbank.cw/event-calendar/events/symposium-better-data-better-decisions

RELATED ARTICLES

© © 721new.com - 2022-2025 All Rights reserved
Verified by ExactMetrics