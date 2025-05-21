SVOBE Schools Hosts Regional Study Fair with Dominican Republic Universities

57

 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The SVOBE School Board is pleased to announce  the upcoming 2025 Regional Study Fair, bringing together representatives from seven  prestigious universities from the Dominican Republic. The two-day event aims to provide  students, professionals, and the general public with direct access to higher education  opportunities in the region. 

Event Details: 

  • Thursday, May 22, 2025

Location: ALEEZE Convention Center, Madame Estate 

Time: 

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Secondary school visits (pre-registration required) • 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Public access (walk-in, with on-site registration) 
  • Friday, May 23, 2025 

Location: Milton Peters College, South Reward 

Time: 

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Secondary school visits (pre-registration required) • 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Public access (walk-in, with on-site registration) 

This unique event offers valuable information on academic programs, scholarship  opportunities, and university admissions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak  directly with university representatives, learn about life and study in the Dominican  Republic, and explore a wide range of programs including health, agriculture, engineering,  business, and more. 

Free Entry: The study fair is free and open to all (former) students, parents, professionals,  and interested members of the public. 

Registration for Schools: Secondary schools wishing to participate during the morning  sessions are kindly asked to register by email at [email protected]

The SVOBE Study Fair serves as a bridge between Sint Maarten and regional academic  institutions, expanding access to affordable and quality education across the Caribbean. 

For further information, please contact: Email: [email protected]


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR