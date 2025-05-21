SVOBE Schools Hosts Regional Study Fair with Dominican Republic Universities

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The SVOBE School Board is pleased to announce the upcoming 2025 Regional Study Fair, bringing together representatives from seven prestigious universities from the Dominican Republic. The two-day event aims to provide students, professionals, and the general public with direct access to higher education opportunities in the region.

Event Details:

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Location: ALEEZE Convention Center, Madame Estate

Time:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Secondary school visits (pre-registration required) • 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Public access (walk-in, with on-site registration)

Friday, May 23, 2025

Location: Milton Peters College, South Reward

Time:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Secondary school visits (pre-registration required) • 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Public access (walk-in, with on-site registration)

This unique event offers valuable information on academic programs, scholarship opportunities, and university admissions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with university representatives, learn about life and study in the Dominican Republic, and explore a wide range of programs including health, agriculture, engineering, business, and more.

Free Entry: The study fair is free and open to all (former) students, parents, professionals, and interested members of the public.

Registration for Schools: Secondary schools wishing to participate during the morning sessions are kindly asked to register by email at [email protected].

The SVOBE Study Fair serves as a bridge between Sint Maarten and regional academic institutions, expanding access to affordable and quality education across the Caribbean.

For further information, please contact: Email: [email protected]



