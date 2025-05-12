Statia Disaster Management Team Participates in 2025 Governor’s Hurricane Conference

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius — St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis, along with Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn, Crisis Coordinator Andre Bennett, and key members of St. Eustatius’s Emergency Support Function (ESF) team, is attending the 2025 Governor’s Hurricane Conference (GHC) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Taking place from 11 to 16 May at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the GHC is the United States’ largest and most comprehensive event focused on hurricane preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation.

The Statia delegation is participating in a series of training sessions and workshops aimed at strengthening the island’s disaster response capabilities. Key areas of focus include crisis communication, early warning systems, inter-agency coordination, and the use of new technologies in emergency management.

Island Governor Alida Francis emphasised the importance of the conference:

“Our participation in the Governor’s Hurricane Conference highlights Statia’s commitment to strengthening our disaster preparedness and resilience. By learning from experts and peers, we aim to implement best practices that will enhance our community’s safety and well-being in the face of hurricanes and other natural disasters.”

Although St. Eustatius is the smallest country represented at the Governor’s Hurricane Conference, its delegation made meaningful contributions to workshops and discussions, offering practical insights drawn from the island’s experience. ESF representatives also engaged with officials from U.S. states and Caribbean territories, helping to strengthen regional cooperation in emergency response.

On their return to Statia, the team will share the knowledge and skills gained at the conference with fellow ESF members and local stakeholders, ensuring the island’s disaster management plans remain aligned with current international standards and best practices.