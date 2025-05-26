St. Maarten Youth Council Association SMOYA AWARDS Ceremony

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Youth Council Association would like to congratulate the 11 awardees who were nominated for the Sint Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) which took place on Saturday May 24th at 7:00 pm at the Rupert I Maynard Community Center in St. Peters.

The 11 finalist were nominated in five categories. The nominees were Ferley Valerio, Rishi Pokhriyal, and Lenny Lara for the category of Academics, Azareah Bontiff, Anne Kingma, and Jaylyn Martiens for the category of Sports, Joshua Alexander and Jeananena Joseph for the category of Personal Improvement, Savannah Ortega for the category of Culture, and Laneisha Webster and Dorian Pascal for the category of Music.

The five awardees who received top honors are Rishi Pokhriyal, Jaylyn Martiens, Jeananena Joseph, Savannah Ortega and Dorian Pascal. The program included special performances by Rishi Pokhriyal, Lenny Lara and Savannah Ortega.

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association wants to thank the finalists, their families and supporters and the community for coming out to this esteemed event.

Our application for SMOYA Awards reopens on November 17th 2025 and closes on February 6th 2026. If you wish to have more information, feel free to contact us by email [email protected] or [email protected].