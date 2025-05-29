St. Maarten Laboratory Services new Diagnostic Cytology department launched

CAY HILL, ST. MAARTEN – We’re proud to announce a major leap forward in patient care on the island: St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) has officially opened its Pathology/Cytology Diagnostic Department at the Cay Hill branch!

The official Pathology-approved opening was on Monday, May 19th 2025.

What is Cytology?

It is a branch of pathology that studies and diagnoses diseases on the cellular level from bodily fluids or tissue.

What’s new?

Our Cytology Department now performs on-site analysis of cell samples, eliminating the long wait for results previously sent abroad. This means faster diagnoses, and early cancer detection.

Led by certified Cytologist Patrice Whit, CT, ASCP, who brings over 23 years of U.S.-based experience, this state-of-the-art lab is fully equipped to detect cancerous or abnormal cells with cutting-edge technology—right here at home.

The Cytology lab is complementary to oncology, radiology, GYN, GI, and the surgical departments in the medical care complex of SMMC.

Dr. Chérina Fleming, SLS Clinical Chemist/ Director states: “As the national healthcare laboratory for St. Maarten, it’s very important for us to deliver quality service. This is a huge step in delivering faster, quality care for our community. No more endless waiting.”

Common cancers in St. Maarten include prostate, cervical, breast, and colorectal. Early detection saves lives— talk to your doctor and get screened.

Stay tuned for more updates and health tips. Together, we’re building a healthier St. Maarten!