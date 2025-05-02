St Peters, Sint Maarten– SMFC Would like to wish the general Public and Happy, Safe and Healthy remainder of the Carnival Season. Although it may be a time to celebrate and indulge in all the delicacies of the bacchanal season, when its all over we must remember to get our bodies back in tune, by getting back to some of the things we may not favor as much as a shot rum.

Remember your bush teas, Leafy greens, fruits, veggies and essential goods on the journey to a healthy recovery for the detoxification of the body. Rest is also an essential part of recovery for those that have had long nights keeping us safe, jamming and putting smiles on faces as they cater to and serve the general public for the festive season.

Carnival comes around only once a year, but all year round its important to make sure you keep your mind and body mentally and physically in shape so you can do it all again the following year with a health heart and a sound mind.

SMFC Farmers market will be here to ensure that general public will always have access to healthy quality goods and products that does the body good.

We would like to thank the general pubic for the consistent support that they have shown SMFC at the farmers Market, gratitude is always a must to our supporters.

This Saturday, the Farmers Market will offer once again a wide variety of produce and products from the dedicated community farmers and product developers. Items available will be fresh cold press juices, banana bread, baked coconut jonny cakes with chick peas, veggie soup, honey, coconut oil, castor oil, eggs, locally made soap and skin care products, plants and gardening materials.



Fresh Produce available this week from our local and regional farmers will be season peppers, sweet peppers, avocado, plantain, carrots, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, lettuce, salad mix, callaloo, tyarblad, basil, mint, lemon grass, big leaf thyme, curry leaves, bayleaf, celery, marjoram and parsley.

The Farmers Market begins at 9 am until 2pm, so we encourage community members to come out early as 9am to get their first picks.

SMFC expresses utmost gratitude to the general public once again for their continuous support to us at the Farmers Market. Your support continues to demonstrate the need for positive community development, engagement and agricultural \ product sustainability. See you on Saturday May 3rd, from 9am to 2 pm, at the Rupert Maynard Community Center , St Peters.

**About St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC):**

The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC), a proactive committee of ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center Foundation is a collective of local farmers and skillful community member dedicated to enhancing the production and distribution of agricultural products on the island. By pooling resources and expertise, the SMFC aims to promote sustainable farming practices, support local economies and provide the community with fresh high-quality produce and agro-processed products as we Thrive for the Balance of life together.

For more information on SMFC follows us on FB or feel free to send us an email at [email protected]