Sint Maarten’s First ESP MSME Expo Opens to Public May 31st

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – With just one week to go, final preparations are underway for the first-ever ESP MSME EXPO, taking place on Saturday, May 31st at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall on A.T. Illidge Road (Madam Estate). The event runs from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM and is free and open to the public.

The Expo showcases and celebrates micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) supported through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The event will feature booths hosted by Enterprise Support Project (ESP) beneficiaries, offering locally made products and services. The program includes expert-led panel discussions on funding alternatives, the future of MSMEs, and strategies for sustainable growth. Business support services will also be available on-site, along with opportunities for networking and collaboration. The ESP is implemented by the NRPB, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Since its launch, the Enterprise Support Project (ESP) has helped close to 300 local businesses access financing and training. This event will give the public a chance to see and experience that impact directly. Through ESP, millions of dollars in loans and grants have gone into the local economy, along with hundreds of hours of coaching and business development training.

Speaking at the ESP press conference earlier this month, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten expressed her support for the Expo.

“I strongly encourage everyone to attend the upcoming MSME Expo. It’s more than just an exhibition, this is a celebration of our passion, grit and the vision that fuels our economy. Micro, small and medium sized enterprises really are the backbone of Sint Maarten they create jobs and are engines of innovation and community resilience. Let us show support by showing up.

This government remains fully committed to supporting their development through targeted initiatives that create real impact, such as the ESP. The NRPB continues to play a vital role in aligning these efforts with our national priorities and we look forward to building this partnership as we improve policy and expand opportunities for our entrepreneurs.”

The Expo will feature 2 food trucks and 27 booth holders offering goods and services ranging from health and beauty to agriculture and digital tools. Visitors will also be able to enjoy snacks from food trucks and take part in public panel discussions focused on business development and resilience. The Expo will begin with a welcome ceremony at 10.30am, three 30-minute panel discussions between 11am – 1pm with short breaks in between and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, booths will be open for the public to explore. The day will end with a private stakeholder networking session from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM for invited guests.

Patricia Lynch from Chubee Cheeks Fashion, a plus-size women’s clothing store, is an ESP beneficiary who will be hosting a booth at the Expo. “I’m really excited about the event! There’s going to be a lot of booths, foot traffic, and a real opportunity to boost my business. I’m bringing flyers and business cards and as many pieces to sell as I can. Even if someone isn’t plus-size, just seeing my brand starts a conversation. Everyone has a sister, an aunt, or a niece that could enjoy my clothes. Events like this are a big benefit for small businesses like mine and I’m aiming to gain at least ten new customers from the day.”

The schedule and full list of participating businesses is online at www.nrpbsxm.org/esp.

For more information or media inquiries, contact [email protected].