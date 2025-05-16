Sint Maarten Library Partners with Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset for Community Book Drive

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library is proud to announce its partnership with the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset in support of their Community Book Drive, an initiative aimed at restocking six Free Little Libraries throughout the community. This effort is part of the broader SXM DOET volunteer campaign scheduled for May 16–17, 2025.

In alignment with its mission to foster literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement, the Sint Maarten Library will donate a selection of used books, including children’s, adult, and multilingual titles. These contributions will support the Sint Maarten Library and Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to accessible reading materials and the development of a reading culture on the island.

A symbolic book handover and photo opportunity took place at the Sint Maarten Library on Friday, May 16, 2025, with representatives from both organizations present to cover this collaborative milestone.

General Manager of the Sint Maarten Library, Mr. Marc Marshall, expressed his appreciation for the initiative: “The library is honored to support this meaningful effort by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset. Encouraging reading and ensuring access to books in all neighborhoods is vital for the growth and development of our community.”

In addition, representatives of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, President Franklyn Salomons and Mr. Billy Jean-Baptiste, shared their thoughts on the partnership: ‘This collaboration exemplifies the power of community engagement. We are deeply grateful to the Sint Maarten Library for supporting our mission to expand access to books and promote literacy across our island.’’

This partnership reflects a united commitment to advancing literacy and education across Sint Maarten, underscoring a shared vision of building a stronger, more informed, and empowered community. At the heart of this initiative is the Sint Maarten Library, whose longstanding dedication to promoting literacy, education, and cultural awareness continues to shape and support the intellectual growth of the island. Through a wide range of inclusive programs and resources for all age groups, the library remains a cornerstone in fostering lifelong learning and enriching the lives of community members.