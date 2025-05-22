Sint Maarten Library Cyber Seniors Workshop Bridges Tax Knowledge Gap for Senior Citizens

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As part of the Cyber Seniors program, the Sint Maarten Library partnered with the Sint Maarten Tax Administration to offer a tax-focused workshop aimed at empowering senior citizens with essential knowledge about the tax filing process. The session highlighted the importance and benefits of timely tax submissions and provided valuable guidance to ease the often complex process of tax preparation.

Led by Tax Assessment Officer Marlon Kwidama, a member of the Tax Administration team, the workshop offered clear, accessible information tailored specifically to citizens aged 60 and over. The goal was to simplify tax procedures and raise awareness of the legal responsibilities associated with filing returns.

In addition to the group presentation, participants received personalized, one-on-one assistance in completing their tax forms. This hands-on support helped ensure accuracy and provided peace of mind for those unfamiliar with the digital or procedural aspects of filing taxes.

The Library’s media coaches facilitated the workshop as part of their ongoing efforts to support older adults, particularly retirees, in navigating changing tax circumstances. By helping seniors understand how retirement may influence their tax obligations, the workshop encouraged timely filing and empowered participants to make informed financial decisions.

Participants expressed appreciation for the clarity and support provided during the session. The Sint Maarten Library extends heartfelt thanks to the Sint Maarten Tax Administration for their valuable collaboration and to all attendees who contributed to the success of this initiative.

Community-driven efforts like this reflect the Sint Maarten Library continued commitment to lifelong learning, digital literacy, and public service.