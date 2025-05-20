Sint Maarten Commitee Parlatino Matters to meet for discussion on necessary actions regarding the letter from Parlatino, and presentations by committee members 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Parlatino Matters (CPM) of Parliament will be meeting on May 20, 2025. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Discussion on the content, implications, and necessary parliamentary actions regarding the letter from Parlatino registered under IS/634/2024-2025 Establishing a structured approach for reporting after each Parlatino Committee meeting Presentations by committee members of the Committee of Political, Municipal affairs and Integration on meetings held in October 2024, November 2024 and March 2025 – MP F.A. Lacroes, MP L.C.J. Lewis, MP V.V. Kotai and MP S.D.M. Roseburg Presentations by committee members of the Committee on Gender Equality, Children and Youth on meetings held in October 2024, November 2024, and March 2025 – MP V.C. Jansen-Webster, MP S.D.M. Roseburg and MP D.T.J. York Presentations by committee members of the Committee on Indigenous, Afro-Descendant Peoples and Ethnic Groups on meetings held in March 2025 – MP V.V. Kotai and MP D.C. Labega. Presentations by committee members of the Committee on Public Services and Consumer Protection on meetings held in April 2025 – MP F.A. Lacroes and MP V.V. Kotai. Presentations by committee members of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development on meetings held in April 2025 – MP C.L. Wever and MP D.T.J. York (IS/766/2024-2025 dated March 25, 2025, and IS/898/2024-2025 dated April 14, 2025)

Agenda points 2-8 were requested by MP F.A. Lacroes, Chairman of the Committee.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament