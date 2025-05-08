Sint Eustatius Police Report

Collision between two vehicles

On Monday, May 5th, around 4:25 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision between two vehicles on the George F. Cruger Road on St. Eustatius. Due to the collision, the vehicles sustained front-end damage. One of the drivers received a cut, but did not want assistance from the ambulance. In accordance with the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breathalyzer test was administered with both drivers, with a negative result.

Arrest violation firearms law

In the morning hours on Friday, May 2nd, a patrol on St. Eustatius saw a scooter with two persons on it, both were not wearing helmets. In addition, the scooter did not have a license plate. As a result, the officers decided to go after the scooter for a check. Upon approaching the scooter, the driver increased speed. On Oranjebaaiweg, the patrol lost sight of the scooter, after which the officers decided to search the area on foot. Shortly thereafter, the officers encountered the driver of the scooter, who handed his backpack to another person. This person was approached by the police to check the contents of the backpack, and at the same time the driver of the scooter tried to run away. The driver was stopped by the police. The backpack was checked by police and ammunition and firearm parts were found. The 21-year-old man with initials R.A.B. was immediately arrested for violation of the BES Firearms Act. The case is under investigation.

Violation of BES Shopping Closure Act

In the morning hours on Thursday, May 1st, police on St. Eustatius closed two supermarkets in connection with a violation of the BES Shopping Closure Act on a holiday. One on the Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg and the other on the John E. Mars Road. Both supermarkets were issued fines for the violation.