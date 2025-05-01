Shooting Incident on Middle Region Road Under Investigation

MIDDLE REGION, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon, April 30, 2025, on Middle Region Road near the intersection with Romeo’s Drive.

At approximately 2:40 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received several reports of a shooting in the area. Multiple police patrols and detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was approached and shot by two unknown individuals. Following the incident, the suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle in the direction of A. Th. Illidge Road.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body, was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in serious condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. KPSM is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact the Police Station at +1 721 542 2222 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 9300.