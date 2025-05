Collision

St. Eustatius — On Saturday, the 10th of May, around 7:20 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision between a scooter and a parked car on the Paramiraweg on St. Eustatius.

The driver of the scooter was injured and was taken to the hospital by a private car for medical treatment. The driver of the scooter was fined for driving without a license plate, without insurance and without a driver’s license.