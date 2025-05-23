Saba participates in BLOC-Assessment Training

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On May 11th and 12th, members of the Public Health and Sport Department attended a BLOC Assessment Training. This event was organized by Stichting EGO, on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and JOGG Netherlands, in collaboration with the HAN University of Applied Sciences.

PE teachers and school health professionals from St. Maarten, Statia and Saba, were brought together during this training. The main goal was learning better ways on how to use the data gathered from the BLOC test (motor skills assessment) and ways in which that data can be utilized to inform policies and programs.

The theoretical part of the program was carried out by HAN University, with practical exercises being held at the Sister Regina Primary School. The practical sessions allowed the group to organize various activities for the students. These activities were intended to help enhance the children’s skills used in the BLOC tests, including balance, locomotor skills and object control.

Saba’s representatives included Lauren Risley, Policy Advisor for Sports, Joelyn Robinson, Sports Coordinator, and Michael Bautista, Health Promoter. Gym coach for the Sacred Heart School, Shanell Heyliger, was also in attendance. Together with Jenneke van Bussel, Public Health Nurse, they form the team who plans and executes the BLOC tests on Saba.

These training sessions provided insight for the team, allowing them to continue supporting children’s development and promoting a healthier lifestyle.