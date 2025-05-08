Rotary Club Of St. Martin Sunrise Donates Water Cooler to St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus(VBC) to Promote Water and Sanitation

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — As part of Rotary International’s commitment to advancing clean water and sanitation, the members of The Rotary Club Of St. Martin Sunrise are proud to announce the donation of a brand-new water cooler to St. Maarten Academy VBC.

This initiative aims to provide students and staff with greater access to safe, clean drinking water, supporting both health and environmental sustainability.

The donation is aligned with one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus — Water and Sanitation, — which emphasizes the importance of improving access to clean water and sanitation to strengthen communities around the world.

This water cooler will help ensure that every student has easy access to fresh, clean drinking water throughout the day,” said Jharna Dialani, President of The Rotary Club Of St. Martin Sunrise. It’s a simple, practical way we can support student well-being and encourage healthy habits.

Access to reliable drinking water is not only vital for hydration, but also plays an important role in reducing the consumption of sugary beverages and encouraging environmentally sustainable habits through the use of refillable bottles.

Our club is committed to empowering youth and fostering healthier learning environments through practical, sustainable projects like this.