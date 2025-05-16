Roseburg, Lewis Commend Minister of Justice for Prompt Response to Prison Incident

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Friday, May 16, 2025 – The Chair and Vice Chair of the Justice Committee in parliament, Honorable Members of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Lyndon Lewis, extend their sincere appreciation and commendation to the Honorable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, for her swift response and decisive actions following the recent incident at the Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention involving a riot and fire outbreak.

MP Roseburg and MP Lewis expressed satisfaction with the decisions made and the efforts undertaken by Minister Tackling and the Crisis Management Team, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all inmates, as well as to restore order within the prison facility.

Both MP Roseburg and MP Lewis made contact with Minister Tackling respectively to discuss solutions from a justice point of view in the interest of the inmates and prison employees alike.

The Minister and Crisis Management collaborative efforts ensured that each inmate was provided with shelter, and that stability was promptly reestablished.

MP Roseburg and MP Lewis also voiced their support for the Ministry’s ongoing initiative to finalize short-term rehabilitation programs, which are also expected to be implemented in the new prison facility. These programs are seen as critical steps toward meaningful correctional reform.

Furthermore, the Justice Committee in parliament extends heartfelt thanks to the key stakeholders and our sister islands for their assistance and contributions in any form during this challenging time.

MP Roseburg and MP Lewis emphasized the urgency of scheduling the Justice Committee’s round table meeting in regards to the prison. The objective will be to further discuss and propose actionable measures and solutions aimed at improving prison conditions and strengthening security protocols.

Both Chair and Vice Chair reaffirm their commitment to supporting the Ministry of Justice in the implementation of sustainable reforms to create a safer, more secure, and effective correctional environment in Sint Maarten.