Reflections on Heritage: A Conversation with Carla Vlaun & Clara Reyes

The Sint Maarten Library concludes April’s Heritage Reflection Month with a virtual dialogue celebrating the island’s culture and Carnival. This much-anticipated closing event features a thought-provoking conversation between Carla Vlaun, author of the thesis “Tis We Ting, All Ah We: The Historical Development of Carnival on Sint Maarten,” and renowned cultural advocate Clara Reyes.

Today, Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM, this virtual discussion invites the public to reflect on Sint Maarten’s rich cultural heritage through the lens of Carnival—its history, significance, and continued influence on national identity.

The closing event serves as both a culmination and continuation of the themes explored throughout Heritage Reflection—a project committed to exploring, preserving, and promoting the cultural narratives of Sint Maarten.

Carla Vlaun, whose academic thesis focuses on the island’s evolving cultural identity, will share insights from her research, particularly in the context of Carnival as a living expression of heritage. Moderated by Clara Reyes, a well-known figure in the Caribbean arts community and a staunch advocate for cultural continuity, the dialogue promises to be a deep dive into questions of identity, history, and celebration.

“This is more than a closing event—it’s a cultural checkpoint,” said Reyes. “Carla’s work helps us see how Carnival is not just a festivity, but a reflection of who we are as a people, past and present.”

The Sint Maarten Library will broadcast the virtual discussion across all its social media platforms, allowing viewers from across the region and diaspora to participate in this meaningful cultural exchange.

Heritage Reflection has, over the past months, presented exhibitions, activities, and discussions highlighting the layered stories of Sint Maarten’s people, traditions, and creative expressions. The closing conversation promises to carry this legacy forward with academic depth and personal insight.