On a working visit to The Hague, Chargé d’Affaires Ramón “Chico” Negrón of the U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean and senior officials from the U.S. Mission in the Netherlands met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs head of Western Hemisphere Ambassador Marjan Kamstra and Gerbert Kunst, the new Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao & Sint Maarten.

They discussed ongoing issues relating to the Dutch Caribbean and strengthening U.S.-Kingdom of the Netherlands cooperation.