Public Service Announcement: The Hidden Dangers of Inhalant Abuse Among Youth

Parents and guardians, it’s crucial to be aware of a disturbing trend affecting our children: the misuse of common household products to achieve a quick high, a practice known as “chroming” or inhalant abuse.

Items such as marker pens, nail polish, polish remover, and other household chemicals are being inhaled by youths, leading to severe health consequences and, in some tragic cases, death.

A Word from Our Director

“Our children are reaching for escape in the most dangerous places—under the bathroom sink, in a classroom desk, on a store shelf. We must replace silence with conversation, curiosity with care, and trends with truth. Awareness is protection, and prevention begins at home.” — Dr. Tasheena Thomas-Maccow, Director of the Turning Point Foundation

The Alarming Reality:

Inhalant abuse is particularly prevalent among adolescents. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), approximately 4% of 8th graders in the U.S. reported using inhalants in the past year.

The dangers are immediate and severe. Sudden Sniffing Death Syndrome (SSDS) can occur even after a single use. Alarmingly, 22% of SSDS fatalities involved first-time users.

A study analyzing over 35,000 inhalant abuse cases found 208 deaths and more than 1,000 incidents of life-threatening or permanently disabling outcomes.

Health Implications:

Inhaling toxic fumes from products like nail polish and polish remover can lead to:

Respiratory Issues: Irritation of the respiratory system, causing wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Central Nervous System Effects: Symptoms such as headaches, nausea, disorientation, lightheadedness, and in extreme cases, death.

What Can Parents Do?

Educate: Talk to your children about the dangers of inhalant abuse. Make sure they understand that these substances are not safe to inhale.

Monitor: Be aware of household products that can be misused. Look out for signs such as chemical odors, paint stains, or behavioral changes.

Seek Help: If you suspect your child is abusing inhalants, consult a healthcare provider or reach out to a support service for guidance.

Resources:

Let’s work together to protect our children from the hidden dangers lurking in everyday household items.

For more information about The Turning Point Foundation please visit www.TPFSXM.com.