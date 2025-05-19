Public Meeting of Parliament handling the Draft Ordinance to amend the vacation and exemption from service regulations and Ratification of Memorandum of Understanding establishing the SSS Cooperative Consultation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 19, 2025. The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 15.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Regeling vakantie en vrijstelling van dienst teneinde de hoogte van de vakantie-uitkering te wijzigen alsmede de wijze waarop, toekomstige wijzigingen van de hoogte van de vakantie-uitkeringen zullen worden gerealiseerd en het toekennen van een dag verlof bij het bereiken van het 45-jarig ambtsjubileum (Zittingsjaar 2024-2025-183) (IS/508/2024-2025 d.d. 17 januari 2025)

Draft Ordinance amending the vacation and exemption from service regulations to change the amount of vacation allowance and the way future changes to the amount of vacation allowance will be implemented and the granting of one day of leave upon reaching the 45th anniversary of service (Parliamentary Year 2024-2025-183) (IS/508/2024-2025 dated January 17, 2025)

Ratification of Memorandum of Understanding between the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius and the Parliament of Sint Maarten establishing the SSS Cooperative Consultation (IS/926/2024-2025 dated April 23, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx