Public Health Department Hosts Successful Four-Country Consultation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), through its Department of Public Health, successfully hosted the Four-Country Consultation on Public Health on May 19–20 at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.

The high-level meeting brought together public health leaders from Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands to strengthen regional collaboration and address shared health challenges. Chaired by Sint Maarten, the consultation featured both in-person and virtual participation and focused on pandemic preparedness, mental health, access to medical products, and crisis response.

Minister of VSA, the Hon. Richinel Brug, opened the event with a call for unity: “This consultation is not just about policies—it’s about people, and our shared commitment to their well-being.”

Key presentations included insights on pandemic preparedness from Aruba and Sint Maarten; a session on mental health cooperation led by Sophie Schutte of the Netherlands; an overview of strategies for medical product access presented by Sebastian Burgos, also from the Netherlands; and a compelling discussion on the health impacts of slavery delivered by Bob Harms of Curaçao.

Francetta Schoe facilitated the consultation, skillfully moderating and guiding participants through two days of engaging dialogue and collaborative planning. Cedrian Hodge and Sheryline Eisden served as minute takers, documenting key discussions and outcomes.

Fenna Arnell, Department Head of Public Health, will lead preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting based on the results of this consultation.