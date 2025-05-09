Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Jewelry Store on Front Street

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) detectives are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon, May 9, 2025, at a jewelry store located at the end of Front Street near Emma Plein.

At approximately 2:00 PM, the Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an ongoing robbery. According to the preliminary investigation, several men dressed in dark clothing entered the establishment brandishing firearms. The suspects destroyed several display cases and made off with an unknown quantity of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a small vehicle heading in the direction of Sucker Garden.

Officers who were in the vicinity at the time responded swiftly and located the fleeing vehicle on the Sucker Garden Road. A high-speed pursuit ensued, leading officers into the Dutch Quarter area. The suspects managed to evade capture, and an extensive manhunt is currently underway in the neighborhood.

KPSM is asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or locating the suspects to come forward. The public is urged to contact the police at +1 721 542-2222 or submit information anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be shared as it becomes available.