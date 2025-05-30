Point Blanche Prison Recovery Advances with Strong Coordination and Support from Kingdom and Global Partners

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Ministry of Justice continues to make steady progress in the ongoing recovery efforts at Point Blanche Prison following the May 14 fire. Guided by expert assessments and coordinated inter-agency collaboration, the response has remained focused on restoring the facility’s safety, structure, and operational capacity.

Over the past two weeks, the Ministry has worked closely with the prison administration, KPSM, UNOPS, Kingdom partners, and other key agencies under the leadership of the Crisis Management Team. Together, these partners have ensured that recovery actions are executed following the best practices and with urgency. Two structural experts from UNOPS have arrived on-site to support technical assessments and reinforce recovery planning.

This past week, six inmates were successfully transferred to Bonaire. “We are deeply grateful to our local teams and Bonaire for their coordination and support. The transfer was carried out smoothly and with the utmost care for safety and protocol”, stated Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling.

To further strengthen local capacity during the recovery phase, the Ministry confirmed that three correctional officers from Aruba and two from Curaçao will remain in Sint Maarten throughout June to provide on-site assistance. Electrical installation work is proceeding as planned and without delays, with lighting and power outlets installed in 40 cells this week. Cleanup of the affected area has concluded, and repainting is scheduled to begin in the coming week.

“Early inspections show a high standard of work, the smell of smoke has cleared, and conditions in the affected area have improved considerably. Scraping and repainting of the cells is scheduled for the coming week, with the goal of restoring them to operational use”, Minister Tackling reported.

To maintain order, the temporary suspension of inmate rights and privileges has been extended for another 72 hours. However, inmates remain in contact with their families through phone access, while on-site visitation remains on hold.

Since May 14, the Ministry has prioritized firm, swift, and accountable action, supported by expert guidance and transparent financial oversight. “Our commitment to justice is unwavering, and this response reflects that, from the swift actions taken to the strong coordination with our Kingdom partners,” said Minister Tackling. “Together, we are restoring infrastructure and reinforcing safety, accountability, and institutional strength. As we move forward, our focus remains clear: protecting the well-being of both staff and inmates while delivering a resilient, transparent, and responsibly managed recovery.”

The Ministry of Justice will continue to provide updates as restoration efforts continue.