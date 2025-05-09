PJIA Official Statement: Incident Involving Air France Flight AF498 at PJIA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Today at approximately 13:20, Air Traffic Control notified Airport Operations of a smoke alert in the cargo compartment of Air France flight AF498 during its final approach to Princess Juliana International Airport.

Upon landing, our Rescue and Firefighting (RFF) team conducted an initial assessment and found no visible smoke. The aircraft was cleared to taxi to its gate, where all 105 passengers were safely disembarked as a precautionary measure.

A further inspection revealed damage to dangerous goods within the cargo compartment. The affected cargo was safely removed for investigation in line with established protocols.

RFF personnel conducted a full safety inspection of the aircraft, and at 15:28, the aircraft was officially declared all clear.

Throughout the incident, PJIAE teams worked closely with Air France and emergency services to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew.

Passenger safety is always our highest priority, and we thank everyone for their cooperation and calm during the event.