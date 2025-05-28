Parliament participating in ParlAmericas Plenary Assembly and Open Parliament Network in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO / PHILIPSBURG — A delegation from the Parliament of Sint Maarten is currently in Montevideo, Uruguay, attending and participating in the 21st ParlAmericas Plenary Assembly and the 9th Gathering of the Open Parliament Network from May 27 to 29, 2025.

The theme of this year’s Plenary Assembly and Gathering of the Open Parliament Network is “Legislating for the Future: Harnessing Anticipatory Governance in Parliamentary Action.”

The sessions of this gathering will allow participants to explore anticipatory governance and open parliament as complementary frameworks to strengthen the capacity of parliaments to effectively address emerging challenges and opportunities, ensuring inclusive and responsive policymaking that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of their populations.

The Sint Maarten delegation participating in these meetings consists of MP Ms. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, Vice-President of Parliament and delegation leader, MP Mr. Viren V. Kotai, MP Mr. Lyndon C.J. Lewis, MP Mr. Raeyhon A. Peterson, MP Mr. Darryl T.J. York, and Mr. G.J. Richardson, Secretary General.

On May 27, 2025, the Plenary Assembly was opened with speeches by a Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay, the President of ParlAmericas, the Second Vice-President of ParlAmericas and President of the Open Parliament Network, and the Vice-President of the Republic of Uruguay, President of the Chamber of Senators and President of the General Assembly.

The opening was followed by a dialogue session on “Parliaments of the Future: Anticipation, Innovation, and Action,” which was then followed by Session 1, “Science and Future Perspectives in Parliament,” and Session 2, a working session on “Using Strategic Foresight in Parliaments.”

During Session 1, the Vice-President of Parliament, Ms. Roseburg, presented several practices that the Parliament of Sint Maarten and its permanent Committees have adopted and or taken on to enhance and advance parliamentary work.

These initiatives include the approval of a Thesis Library for Parliament, which will be accessible to Members and the public through the Parliament’s website.

Additionally, she discussed the introduction and activities of the Committee for District Councils, recent roundtable panel discussions held by the Committee of Justice with civil society, experts, civil servants, and the public, as well as a current petition being addressed by the Committee on Petitions.

This petition was submitted by local construction contractors concerning contracts for projects funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.