Orthopedic care at Curacao International Clinic expands

Willemstad, Curacao – Curaçao International Clinic (CIC) will significantly expand its orthopedic care as of May 1, 2025. As of that date, orthopedic surgeons Dr. M. Janssen and Dr. R. Stokman will hold consultation hours five days a week at the CIC outpatient clinic, located in Landhuis Pos Cabai.

In doing so, the clinic is responding to the high demand for orthopedic care on the island and the existing waiting list problem. In the past year, CIC has focused primarily on the treatment of patients with gonarthrosis (wear and tear of the knee), a condition that is common in Curaçao and is associated with long waiting times for surgical treatment.

Hundreds of patients have now been helped to their satisfaction.

In addition to the expansion of the consultation hours, the surgical options are also being expanded. In addition to the possibility of total knee prosthetics, in the near future there will also be the possibility of surgical treatments for other knee, hip and foot problems that together form the largest part of the orthopedic care demand in Curaçao.

The ambition is to further expand this offer in the coming period.

From now on, general practitioners can refer patients with orthopedic complaints directly to Dr. Janssen or Dr. Stokman at the CIC. All patients are welcome, regardless of their insurance. This applies to both SVB insured persons and patients with private insurance. If a patient requires surgical treatment, a medical screening will be performed by the anesthetist beforehand.

Patients who, due to their state of health, do not qualify for treatment at CIC, will be referred to the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) in consultation.

With this expansion, CIC offers an accessible and high-quality addition to orthopedic care in Curaçao.