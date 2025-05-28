Open Letter to the Editor: Time to Clean Up St. Maarten

I recently read an open letter regarding former MP Mr. Theo Heyliger and his alleged access to phones while incarcerated. The Prison Director was even mentioned as possibly facilitating these privileges due to political ties with Mr. Heyliger and his wife.

Around the same time, I came across another article announcing a strategic partnership between WINAIR and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau to promote the island.

Reading these two articles truly saddened my heart.

It seems as if the government and people of St. Maarten are more concerned with political squabbles and promotional deals than with the appalling condition of our island. While political parties argue and agencies sign agreements to attract tourists, no one appears to be prioritizing one of the most pressing issues we face: the cleanliness and safety of St. Maarten.

Our streets are littered with abandoned cars, garbage, and discarded household appliances—fridges, stoves, freezers—all just dumped along the roadside. We are already in the hurricane season, and yet no serious action has been taken to clean up the island. There’s little concern shown for the safety of our residents, or for the impression we leave on visitors.

Why are political leaders not addressing this? Why isn’t the Ministry of VROMI enforcing regulations, issuing fines, and launching a cleanup task force? We don’t need more excuses. We need action. A massive island-wide cleanup effort is long overdue.

This isn’t just a matter of aesthetics—it’s a matter of public safety, national pride, and responsible governance.

I urge all political parties and government agencies to come together and make cleaning up the island a top priority. Let’s stop the endless gossip and finger-pointing. Let’s stop wasting time on distractions. It’s time to restore

St. Maarten to the beautiful, welcoming island we all remember and love.

People of St. Maarten, let’s take back our home.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Citizen of St. Maarten