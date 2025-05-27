Ongoing Investigation into the Discovery of Vessel and Human Remains in Canouan

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (RSVGPF) – The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to update the nation on an ongoing investigation into the discovery of a vessel that washed ashore in the area of Little Bay, Cherry Hill, on the island of Canouan on Monday, May 26, 2025.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., a report was received regarding a suspicious vessel found along the coastline. Officers from the Canouan Police Station responded and, upon inspection, the remains of eleven (11) persons were discovered onboard. The vessel, measuring 45 feet in length, 12 feet in width, and 6 feet in depth, was found grounded in the area.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, and some were not fully intact. Several passports were recovered at the scene, which appear to be from The Republic of Mali, a country located in West Africa. At this stage, no official identification of the deceased has been confirmed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The RSVGPF continues to work closely with regional and international partners to verify the origins of the vessel and the identities of the individuals onboard.

The remains have since been transported to mainland St. Vincent, where they are being kept at the Kingstown mortuary pending further forensic and investigative procedures.

This incident is deeply concerning, and we understand the public’s interest in the matter. We assure you that the RSVGPF is treating this investigation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. We are committed to pursuing every lead and ensuring that all appropriate protocols are followed.

We ask for your patience and cooperation as this complex investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at +1-784-456-1810, Police Control at +1-784-457-1211, Police Emergency at 999/911, E-mail: [email protected] or the nearest police station.

I thank the officers involved for their swift response and professionalism, and we will continue to keep the public informed as verified updates become available.