 Ongoing Disturbance and Fire at Point Blanche Prison

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently responding to a serious and dangerous situation unfolding at the Point Blanche Prison, where parts of the facility have been set on fire.

Police units, supported by additional reinforcements and emergency services, are on the scene working diligently to contain and stabilize the situation.

Due to the ongoing nature of this incident, Ground Dove Road, the access road leading to the prison, has been temporarily closed to all traffic. KPSM urgently requests the cooperation of all residents and motorists to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties safely and effectively.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

KPSM remains committed to public safety and urges the public to remain calm and follow all official instructions.