Ombudsman attends IOI Board meeting in Rabat, Morocco

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten — From May 11 to 15, 2025, Gwendolien Mossel, the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, took part in the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) board meeting in Rabat, Morocco. Since its establishment, the IOI has emerged as a leading global organization, fostering cooperative frameworks and sharing best practices among Ombudsman offices across more than 100 countries.

The IOI operates through six regional chapters, namely Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Pacific, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, and North America, each serving as a vital conduit for regional collaboration and influence. Ms. Mossel, elected in 2022, fulfills the role of Regional Director for the Caribbean and Latin America.

The board meeting delved into numerous pressing topics that are critical to the effective functioning of Ombudsman institutions. Key discussions led to the approval of several Best Practice Papers aimed at enhancing the capabilities and impact of Ombudsman offices. These papers focused on pivotal areas such as the strategic development of Ombudsman institutions, best practices for handling challenging behavior from the public, the implementation of rigorous peer review processes, and effective outreach strategies to improve engagement with communities.

In addition to these developments, the board also considered amendments to the existing IOI guidelines established in 2016. These guidelines provide essential measures to support Ombudsman offices that face threats, ensuring their independence and ability to operate without compromise. Proposed amendments aim to further reinforce these protections, reflecting the IOI’s commitment to the safety and effectiveness of its members.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the acceptance of Aruba’s Ombudsman institution into the IOI. With this inclusion, all four countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands—Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands—are now represented within the organization. The current leadership structure highlights the region’s prominence, with the Ombudsman for Curaçao serving as the Regional President for the Caribbean and Latin America, and the National Ombudsman of the Netherlands serving as the Regional President for Europe.

Looking forward, the next IOI board meeting is scheduled to take place in May 2026, hosted by the Ombudsman of Curaçao. This meeting will be a historic first for the Caribbean, signifying increasing recognition and influence of the region within the IOI.