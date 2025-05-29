Officially nine military soldiers were sworn in Curacao

SUFFISANT, Curacao — As of Wednesday May 28, Curaçao has nine military personnel. On Wednesday morning, after the successful completion of the First Military Formation, they were officially sworn in at the Marine Base in Suffisant.

The swearing-in included the Minister of Justice, the Acting Governor of Curaçao and the Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean.

The course consisted of 26 weeks of intensive military training, focusing on physical and mental endurance.

Nine participants from Curaçao and six from Aruba successfully reached the finish line. The Aruban military will be officially sworn in at a later date in Aruba.

The newly sworn in soldiers are now deployed to the Curaçao and Aruban military, where they are committed to the peace and security of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

