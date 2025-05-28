New Chief Prosecutor appointed for Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Kingdom Council of Ministers approved on May 28, 2025, the appointment of Manon Ridderbeks as Chief Prosecutor of Sint Maarten.

She will take office on 1 August, succeeding Hieke Buist, who will be appointed Deputy Chief Prosecutor at the National Prosecutor’s Office in the Netherlands on July 1.

Ridderbeks currently works as a senior prosecutor at the Limburg Prosecutor’s Office. She is no stranger to Sint Maarten, having previously served as a prosecutor here.

Her appointment ensures continuity and expertise in the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office on Sint Maarten.