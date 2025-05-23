NAPB- Sint Maarten and ABVO -Sint Maarten condemns criticism against law enforcement’s response to crisis involving the Point Blanche Prison (HVB)

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — NAPB Sint Maarten and ABVO Sint Maarten stand united in condemning any criticism as well as any threats of violence directed at law enforcement officers working to restore order during the ongoing crisis at the Point Blanche Prison (HVB).

The police officers of KPSM have acted with courage and professionalism in the face of extreme danger, placing their lives on the line to protect the safety of staff, inmates and the broader public. Any threats or attempts to incite violence against those sworn to uphold the law are unacceptable and will be met with the full weight of legal consequences.

“We will not be intimidated. Our members are trained and committed to maintaining peace, even under the most dangerous conditions. We expect the public and all institutions to support our officers as they carry out their duties.“

The unions call on government officials, community leaders, and citizens to cease any further unnecessary and uncalled for criticisms and support law enforcement efforts to resolve the situation peacefully and restore order.