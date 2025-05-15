MP Lewis: following gun incident “Our children deserves better”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis has issued a call to action following what he termed as a deeply concerning incident involving a minor who was found in possession of a firearm while aboard a school bus transporting students from the St. Peters area. The event, currently under investigation by authorities, has raised alarm across the community and highlighted urgent gaps in youth safety and social protection.

According to police reports, on Monday, May 12, 2025, at approximately 2:05 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a student on a school bus was seen handling what appeared to be a firearm. Law enforcement officers quickly located and intercepted the vehicle near the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac. A search of the bus resulted in the recovery of a firearm from the rear section, and a male minor was taken into custody.

“This incident is both shocking and unacceptable,” said MP Lewis. “A school bus should be a safe space for students, not a setting where their lives are endangered by the presence of deadly weapons.”

MP Lewis praised the police force for their swift and effective response, which ensured that no one was harmed. He also issued a broader appeal to parents, educators, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to engage in a collective effort to address growing concerns around youth behavior and safety.

“This must serve as a wake-up call,” he stated. “We need to strengthen preventive efforts through education, counseling, and closer cooperation between schools and the police. It is equally important to implement clear policies that help detect and prevent dangerous situations before they escalate.”

MP Lewis also called for a national conversation on youth development and crime prevention. “We must ask ourselves how a child was able to gain access to a firearm and take a hard look at the conditions leading to this,” he said. “This issue goes beyond criminality, it reflects a deeper societal challenge. Our children deserve better. We must commit to protecting them not only in principle but through real, sustained action.”