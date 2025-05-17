MP LEWIS: Collaboration to Strengthen Ministry Operations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis met with the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug to discuss the state of affairs of his Ministry.

Minister Brug provided MP Lewis with a thorough update on the Ministry with a comprehensive presentation outlining recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and key challenges facing the ministry since he assumed office on November 26, 2024 up until present.

The meeting sparked an open and constructive dialogue, where both parties exchanged ideas and opinions aimed at enhancing the ministry’s overall efficiency and effectiveness.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward in strengthening intergovernmental cooperation to improve operations and address pressing issues within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

MP Lewis expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, stating, “I am pleased with the progress made during our discussions and look forward to continued collaboration with Government in general to assist with the further growth and development of Sint Maarten.”