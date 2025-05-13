MP Christopher Wever Participates in Regional Discussions in Panama Focusing on Tourism, Agriculture, Energy, and Regional Cooperation

Philipsburg – Member of Parliament Christopher Wever recently traveled to Panama to participate in key regional discussions centered on tourism, agriculture, alternative energy, and trade cooperation within Latin America and the Caribbean. The visit provided valuable insights into ongoing developments and collaborative opportunities that could also be adapted to benefit St. Maarten.

Agricultural Growth and Trade Possibilities

Discussions around agriculture focused on regional collaboration and trade between neighboring countries in South and Latin America. MP Wever highlighted the importance of St. Maarten exploring similar partnerships, particularly with neighboring islands, to assess what is feasible and sustainable on a smaller scale. “We may be small, but there are opportunities to complement what’s already in the region and contribute meaningfully,” Wever stated.

Tourism Strategies and Airfare Accessibility

Tourism was another major topic, with a strong emphasis on South America—especially Brazil—working to lower regional airfare costs to stimulate intra-regional travel. “I mentioned that their main competitor is Europe because travelers are seeking historical and cultural experiences,” Wever explained. “South and Central America have a lot to offer, but the perception of safety remains a challenge they must overcome through targeted campaigns.”

He noted that Brazil’s hosting of the World Cup helped shift global perceptions positively. MP Wever encouraged St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean to consider similar promotional efforts and partnerships. He also emphasized the need to address the high cost of inter-island travel. “Sometimes it’s cheaper to fly to Miami than to a sister island like Curaçao. We need to develop a formula that makes regional travel more accessible and attractive,” he added.

Energy Alternatives and Sustainability

The final presentation in Panama centered around alternative energy. Topics ranged from fossil fuel reduction to the implementation of solar and wind energy solutions. “These are the same conversations we’ve been having in St. Maarten for years,” MP Wever remarked. “It’s time we take these discussions seriously and begin adapting these solutions within our local context.”

St. Maarten’s Voice in Regional Conversations

MP Wever underscored the importance of St. Maarten’s active participation in regional dialogue. “Even though many of these discussions are being handled on a much larger scale, the same issues apply to us. By staying engaged, we can adapt these strategies to fit our scale and realities.”

The trip to Panama has reaffirmed the significance of collaboration and the sharing of ideas across borders, ensuring that St. Maarten remains proactive and connected in addressing global challenges with local solutions.