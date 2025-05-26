Ministry of VROMI Responds to Sargassum Emergency with Island-Wide Cleanup Operations

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), through its Department of Infrastructure Management, has launched an emergency cleanup operation to address the significant accumulation of sargassum seaweed reported across multiple coastal areas on the island.

The emergency cleanup, which began over the weekend of May 24–25, focuses on the Simpson Bay, Beacon Hill, and Oyster Pond/Dawn Beach areas, following formal complaints and health concerns raised by residents. The Ministry of VSA’s Inspectorate of Public Health and the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) have flagged an increase in public health complaints linked to the decomposition of sargassum, especially in residential areas such as Beacon Hill.

Photos and assessments provided by VSA field inspectors, VROMI’s Infrastructure Management team, and residents highlight an unprecedented buildup in Oyster Pond, with nearby beaches like Dawn Beach, Guana Bay, and Pointe Blanche also experiencing concerning levels of accumulation.

The decaying sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas, which may cause respiratory issues and strong odors that affect nearby communities.

Initial removal operations have already taken place at Simpson Bay Beach and Beacon Hill, with cleanup scheduled to continue at Oyster Pond and surrounding areas in the coming days. The ministry emphasizes that while these actions address the immediate buildup, a comprehensive, long-term strategy is being developed in collaboration with key stakeholders to mitigate future sargassum influxes.

Sargassum is a naturally occurring brown seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean. However, changes in climate, ocean currents, and nutrient loads have led to unprecedented blooms, severely affecting Caribbean coastlines in recent years. The presence of large quantities not only threatens marine biodiversity and local tourism but also poses serious health and environmental risks.

The Ministry urges the public to:

– Avoid affected areas during active cleanup for safety reasons.

– Report large sargassum deposits to local authorities.

– Follow updates via official government channels.

For further information and progress updates on the Sargassum Response Operations, please visit the Ministry of VROMI’s official social media pages or contact the Department of Infrastructure Management at [email protected]