Ministry of VROMI Announces Partial Road Closure of Parallel Road Rubber Tree Drive, Concrete Resurfacing Project

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the general public of upcoming roadworks in Cole Bay as part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project.

The project will advance into Section 1, targeting the 90-meter stretch of road parallel to Rubber Tree Drive. The works will involve the concrete paving of the full length, carried out in alternating sections with a road width of 2.5 meters at a time.

To facilitate these works, a half-road closure will be implemented for the first half of the 90-meter stretch, during working hours from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, for approximately two (2) weeks. One lane will remain open to allow limited access, and parking will be permitted along the road where space is available.

To minimize disruption, the road will be made fully accessible from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily. However, residents are advised that use during this time is at their own risk, particularly over freshly paved areas.

The Ministry also notes that temporary inaccessibility to homes may occur during and immediately after the concrete is poured, with exceptions made in case of emergencies.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance our road infrastructure.

For more information, please contact the Department of New Works at 542-4292 ext 2388.