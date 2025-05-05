Ministry of TEATT Hydroponics Train-the-Trainers Pilot Project in Schools Enters Phase 3

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), with the support of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 – The Building Phase of the Hydroponics Train-the-Trainers Pilot Project in Schools.

Hydroponic systems have now been installed in nine (9) schools across St. Maarten, including seven primary schools and two secondary schools. Larger systems, each with a 300-plant capacity, were installed at the following institutions: Martin Luther King Jr. Sr. Regina, Asha Stevens Elementary l, Sr. Magda, Seventh-day Adventist, Sundial and St. Dominic High Schools.

Smaller systems with a 150-plant capacity were installed at Sr. Borgia School and St. Dominic Primary Schools.

School staff, community members, and students actively participated in setting up the systems and planting the first crops in five of the nine schools. The remaining four systems will be planted in May. To date, schools have planted a variety of vegetables including lettuce, cabbage, basil, chives, celery, and cucumbers, with the first harvest expected by the end of May.

The project now moves into Phase 3 – The Data Gathering Phase, where performance and yield data will be collected and analyzed. This information will support the development of reports outlining setup and operational costs and contribute to modeling a sustainable hydroponic system suitable for both personal and commercial use. At the conclusion of this phase, training opportunities will be offered to individuals interested in hydroponics.

Public tours of selected hydroponic sites will also be organized during this phase, offering the community a chance to see the systems in action and learn more about the technology and its requirements. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Ministry of TEATT.

This innovative initiative is made possible through the Green Overseas (GO) Programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by Expertise France. The program is designed to enhance climate resilience and food security in St. Maarten by equipping individuals with the skills to build and manage hydroponic systems.

The project’s lead consultant, Ms. Kristina Adams, founder of Adams Aqualife, brings over 20 years of regional experience in hydroponics. Ms. Adams has trained two teachers from each participating school, covering topics such as system design, water quality, plant care, and hydroponic operations.

The overarching goal of the project is to increase local production of healthy, fresh food, support school feeding programs, and reduce dependency on imported produce, thereby strengthening St. Maarten’s food security and agricultural resilience.

For more information or to express interest in upcoming training and tours, please contact: Vanessa Mathew: [email protected] or Avril Isaac: [email protected]