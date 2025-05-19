Ministry of Justice Provides Continued Update on Pointe Blanche Prison Recovery Efforts

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Since the incident at Pointe Blanche Prison on May 14, the Ministry of Justice has worked around the clock to stabilize the situation and restore safety to the facility. Daily assessments, coordinated logistics, and collaboration with local and Kingdom partners remain central to our response.

Following the removal of debris from the initial cleaning, a second assessment was conducted by the Inspectorate of Public Health (VSA). This evaluation confirmed the need for specialized post-fire cleaning due to the lingering presence of soot, smoke residue, and potentially hazardous particles. A certified local company has been contracted to carry out the work. To allow for a more efficient and thorough cleaning process, inmates near the affected wing will be temporarily relocated to other safe and enclosed areas within the facility. The group currently held at the Foreign Detention Center (FDC) will remain there. Discussions are also underway with Kingdom partners regarding the potential relocation of female inmates to free up additional space for the males.

While the current situation is not ideal, the Ministry remains fully engaged in managing the situation responsibly and is firmly committed to the safety, health, and well-being of staff and inmates. All decisions are being made with these priorities in mind.

The Minister has been briefed on the Prison Director’s decision to temporarily suspend inmate rights and privileges for a period of 72 hours. In the interest of maintaining safety and operational stability, the minister has extended it for an additional 72 hours, effective May 19. At the same time, the Ministry is exploring options to reestablish communication between inmates and their families through in-person visits, video calls, or other means. Proposals such as a designated Family Day with limited recreational activities are being considered, with further assessments ongoing.

Inmates with injuries sustained during the incident are being monitored and treated twice daily by on-site medical staff. One inmate was briefly transported to the emergency room but was promptly returned, as the treatment provided at SMMC aligned with the care already being administered within the facility.

The Ministry has contingency plans in place to manage potential delays and remains focused on restoring stability while ensuring clear communication with inmates, their families, and the court system. While there is no confirmed timeline for full restoration of the affected wing, the priority remains transparency, safety, and a return to normalcy. Timely updates will continue as recovery efforts progress.